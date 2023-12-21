Winter is here, but cool weather is not

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

It's a warm and muggy start to winter here in the Coastal Bend. Temperatures are starting in the 60s this morning, which is close to where our afternoon highs should be! But clouds will keep temperatures from getting too far ahead. Expect highs in the middle to upper 70s this afternoon. A few stray showers are in the forecast today but conditions will remain relatively dry today.

Friday will bring a better chance for isolated showers. Rain chances increase into the weekend ahead of a pair of cold fronts. The first front looks to arrive later on Sunday to dry out whatever moisture is leftover from weekend showers. The second front arrives Monday to bring a reinforcing bout of cooler weather. Highs will return to the 60s next week as a result.

Have a terrific Thursday!