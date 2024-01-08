Windy week ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!



Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 3 pm this afternoon into Tuesday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity.

It's a damp and windy start with drizzle in the area. Strong south-southeast winds 15-20 mph are keeping temperatures very warm this morning, in the mid 60s to low 70s. This afternoon a cold front arrives. Thanks to downslope winds, our highs will reach the middle 80s! Strong winds continue from the northwest behind the front, gusting 40-45 mph. Expect lows to drop to the 40s on Tuesday morning, again with windy conditions.

Another cold front arrives Thursday to keep our windy stretch going through the end of the week. This will keep temperatures on a rollercoaster, but don't expect much in the way of rainfall this week.

