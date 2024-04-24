Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Windy, warm and humid through early next week, but rip currents will be a threat

Rip current safety urged as search team member reacts to drowning
Seth Kovar, KRIS
Rip current safety urged as search team member reacts to drowning
Posted at 3:13 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 19:29:49-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It will stay very warm, windy and humid through the upcoming weekend, but very little rain is expected until early next week. Beware high heat indices and rip currents, however.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Onshore winds will gust in excess of 35 mph Thursday through Sunday
  • Heat index values will approach 100 degrees each afternoon for the next week
  • Meager rainfall totals this week, but isolated storms appear Monday and Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the lower 70s
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 20 mph

Thursday:
Partly cloudy, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South southeast 16 to 32 mph

Friday:
Mostly cloudy, very windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South southeast 20 to 39 mph

Stay informed on the latest in critical weather information by tuning into KRIS 6.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019