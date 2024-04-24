Windy, warm and humid through early next week, but rip currents will be a threat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It will stay very warm, windy and humid through the upcoming weekend, but very little rain is expected until early next week. Beware high heat indices and rip currents, however.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Onshore winds will gust in excess of 35 mph Thursday through Sunday

Heat index values will approach 100 degrees each afternoon for the next week

Meager rainfall totals this week, but isolated storms appear Monday and Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the lower 70s

Winds:

Southeast 10 to 20 mph

Thursday:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

South southeast 16 to 32 mph

Friday:

Mostly cloudy, very windy and warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

South southeast 20 to 39 mph

