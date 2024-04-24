Windy, warm and humid through early next week, but rip currents will be a threat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It will stay very warm, windy and humid through the upcoming weekend, but very little rain is expected until early next week. Beware high heat indices and rip currents, however.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Onshore winds will gust in excess of 35 mph Thursday through Sunday
- Heat index values will approach 100 degrees each afternoon for the next week
- Meager rainfall totals this week, but isolated storms appear Monday and Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the lower 70s
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 20 mph
Thursday:
Partly cloudy, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South southeast 16 to 32 mph
Friday:
Mostly cloudy, very windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South southeast 20 to 39 mph
