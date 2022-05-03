Windy and warm week ahead!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

As we begin the month of May, summer is just on the horizon, and yet the forecast is already giving us a preview of the hotter months to come. Today marks 30 days until the beginning of Hurricane Season! It's never too early to be prepared.

This week, temperatures remain above average and will feel hotter thanks to increased humidity. On Tuesday, expect breezy but slightly more tame southeast winds at 15-25 mph. This wind direction will keep the Coastal Bend feeling humid and make for more cloudy skies. This pattern continues through midweek. By Thursday, showers and storms developing near the Coastal Bend may offer a brief opportunity for rain. At this time, expected rainfall accumulations are less than a tenth of an inch.

This weekend looks be even hotter with many communities reaching afternoon high temperatures in the 90s and heat indices near 100ºF!

Have a great evening!