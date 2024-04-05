Windy and increasingly humid Saturday; stray to isolated showers/t'storms Sunday through Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Skies will be mostly cloudy as our solar eclipse occurs Monday, but only stray to isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday through Wednesday. Temperatures will remain above normal.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Windy and increasingly humid for your Saturday with near normal temperatures

Stray to isolated showers and thunderstorms Sunday through Wednesday

Cloudiness is likely to obscure viewing of the Monday solar eclipse

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: :

Partly cloudy, windy and mild

Temperature:

Low in the upper 60s

Winds:

South southeast 16 to 30 mph

Saturday:

Mostly cloudy and very windy

Temperature:

High in the lower 80s

Winds:

South southeast 21 to 41 mph

Sunday:

Mostly cloudy with stray showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

South 6 to 12 mph, becoming northeasterly in the afternoon

Expect near to above normal temperatures over the coming week, with only modest rainfall accumulation but widespread cloud cover early in the week. It will be fair and drier Wednesday night through Friday.