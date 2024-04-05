Windy and increasingly humid Saturday; stray to isolated showers/t'storms Sunday through Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Skies will be mostly cloudy as our solar eclipse occurs Monday, but only stray to isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday through Wednesday. Temperatures will remain above normal.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Windy and increasingly humid for your Saturday with near normal temperatures
- Stray to isolated showers and thunderstorms Sunday through Wednesday
- Cloudiness is likely to obscure viewing of the Monday solar eclipse
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: :
Partly cloudy, windy and mild
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
South southeast 16 to 30 mph
Saturday:
Mostly cloudy and very windy
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
South southeast 21 to 41 mph
Sunday:
Mostly cloudy with stray showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South 6 to 12 mph, becoming northeasterly in the afternoon
Expect near to above normal temperatures over the coming week, with only modest rainfall accumulation but widespread cloud cover early in the week. It will be fair and drier Wednesday night through Friday.