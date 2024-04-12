Windy and increasingly humid into next week; isolated thunderstorms possible late next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Gulf moisture returning is to the Coastal Bend this weekend on strong southeasterly winds, but stable upper atmospheric conditions mean no significant rain chances until Thursday night and Friday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Southeasterly winds will gust above 35 mph Saturday through Monday

Afternoon temperatures will remain in the middle 80s to near 90

A stray shower or two is possible on Wednesday, but better rain chances arrive Thursday night and Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Increasing cloudiness, mild and breezy

Temperature:

Low in the middle 60s

Winds:

Southeast 12 to 23 mph

Saturday :

Mostly sunny, warm and very windy

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

Southeast 20 to 36 mph

Sunday:

Parlty cloudy, windy and warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

South southeast 18 to 34 mph

Great beach conditions this weekend will be tempered by choppy bays and increasing seas, but windy and warm conditions will not be interrupted by rainfall until late next week.