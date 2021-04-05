Windy and Humid this Afternoon; Humid Nights, Warm Afternoons with No Rain this Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —High pressure over the Deep South continues to sweep humid Gulf air into the Coastal Bend this week, keeping temperatures and humidity above normal. Nevertheless, without significant upper level disturbances, the week will be devoid of significant precipitation. The persistent southeasterly flow will be accentuated early in the week by a series of low pressure systems moving across the Central Plains. The increasing winds will mean moderate rip currents on Gulf-side beaches. Temperatures will be above normal, with afternoons in the middle to upper 80s and overnights in the 60s to around 70.