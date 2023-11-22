Watch Now
Will our cooler weather last through the Holiday weekend?

Posted at 9:09 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 22:09:03-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Surface high pressure will deliver much cooler air to the region while upper-level winds from the southwest aloft will deliver clouds and eventually a few sprinkles. It clears our Friday.

Tonight we will have partial clearing late, decreasing winds and colder with a low of 46.
Wednesday expect a lot less wind with morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds during the afternoon and cool with a high of only 66.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy, calm and cold with a low of 43.
Thanksgiving expect a few sprinkles in the morning then mostly cloudy and cool with a high of 64.
Warmer and back in the 70's Friday and the weekend.

