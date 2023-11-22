Will our cooler weather last through the Holiday weekend?

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Surface high pressure will deliver much cooler air to the region while upper-level winds from the southwest aloft will deliver clouds and eventually a few sprinkles. It clears our Friday.

Tonight we will have partial clearing late, decreasing winds and colder with a low of 46.

Wednesday expect a lot less wind with morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds during the afternoon and cool with a high of only 66.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy, calm and cold with a low of 43.

Thanksgiving expect a few sprinkles in the morning then mostly cloudy and cool with a high of 64.

Warmer and back in the 70's Friday and the weekend.