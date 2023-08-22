Widespread wind, rain impact Coastal Bend with landfalling TS Harold; hot and dry later in the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical Storm Harold is making landfall around Baffin Bay midday today, bringing strong winds and heavy rain. Showers will linger overnight and through early Wednesday, with excessive heat returning late week and through the weekend.

Harold's arrival is accompanied by widespread heavy rainfall and embedded thunderstorms, with some locales receiving 3 to 5 inches of much-needed precipitation. Winds associated with the storm have been gusting to near 50 mph. Rough to dangerous coastal waters suggest boating is not advised until Wednesday. As the storm continues to move inland late today and tonight, wind, rain and seas will abate.

A few showers and thunderstorms will persist through midday Wednesday, but fair skies with above normal afternoon temperatures return from Thursday through the weekend. Expect highs in the middle 90s Wednesday, then upper 90s to lower 100s thereafter. Look for lows in the middle to upper 70s. East to southeast breezes Wednesday through Saturday will gust to around 20 mph.