Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Wet weekend ahead, followed by clearing, warmer but dusty skies next week

BA Dust Foreast.png
NASA
Saharan Dust forecast
BA Dust Foreast.png
Posted at
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A persistent upper-level disturbance along the Texas coast will move slowly west over the next 48 hours, with rain chances ending late Sunday followed by fair and warmer but dusty conditions through the work week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Rain and a few thunderstorms will continue to pelt the Coastal Bend this weekend
  • Heaviest rainfall will be along the coastal areas, with up to 4 inches in places
  • Upper ridge moves over the region to bring drier and warmer conditions
  • Sarahan dust moves into South Texas during the work week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Mostly cloudy with rain shoiwers and a few thunderstorms likely
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast wind 8 to 12 mph

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy with rain showers and thunderstorms resuming before daybreak
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Light and variable wind

Sunday:
Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain showers and a few thunderstorms likely
Temperature:
High near 90
Winds:
South southeast wind 13 to 22 mph

With ground saturated, heavy rain will quickly result in ponding, flooded low water crossings and rising streams. Be careful out there this weekend.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk