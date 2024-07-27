Wet weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! It's the end of the work week but the rain will continue through the weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cloudy tonight with showers resuming late

Rainy weekend

Dry conditions and heat return next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and overnight showers

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Cloudy and rainy with periods of heavy showers

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Late and overnight showers

Temperature:

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a good evening and great weekend!