Wet Monday across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

There are showers and storms in the area as we begin the morning commute. Still, the bulk of our rain will come later this morning into the afternoon. Expect temperatures to get off to a late start on the way to our afternoon highs; most areas will top out in the middle to upper 80s. Most of the rain should dissipate this evening, but a few stray to isolated showers are expected as we begin Tuesday morning.

The second half of the week holds a different weather story for us: heat! Hot and humid conditions will be in place as early as Thursday. Temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 90s this week, and with high humidity, 'feels like' temps will reach the low 100s to near 110ºF. High pressure will be in place to give us a hot and dry pattern through the beginning of next week.

Have a marvelous Monday!