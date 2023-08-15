Welcome rain chances return for the Coastal Bend next couple of days; still really hot, though.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With upper-level high pressure shifted into the Intermountain West, the stage is set to bring welcome rainfall to the Coastal Bend. First, a trough is pushing a front southward through Texas and will generate isolated showers and thunderstorms for the northern and inland Coastal Bend the next couple of days. Early next week, deep tropical moisture and easterly flow will bring a disturbance with abundant moisture into South Texas. That will result in a good chance of meaningful rainfall Monday and Tuesday of next week. Meantime, the heat and humidity will linger, with near-record high temperatures through much of this work week. Highs in the triple digits are expected through Thursday, then dropping into the middle to upper 90s Friday through early next week. Overnights will remain in the upper 70s. A south to southeasterly wind gusting in excess of 25 miles an hour is expected in the second half of this week.

The tropics remain interesting, with a couple of weak disturbances in the deep tropical Atlantic that pose no immediate threat, but all sorts of activity in the Eastern Pacific. Tropical Storm Greg is now moving into the Central Pacific, while Category 2 Fernanda continues its westerly trek into the open waters of the Eastern Pacific. The system is weakening and poses a threat only to mariners. Disturbance 90E is just offshore of the southernmost western Mexican coast and likely will become a tropical depression by midweek. It is moving roughly parallel to the coast and bearings monitoring.

