WEEKEND FORECAST: cool down and t-showers

Tropical moisture arrives today

isolated to scattered showers and t-storms expected today and this weekend

Cooler and near-average temperatures

We get a break from the heat today and this weekend as temperatures are regulated to near or below average. The long-awaited tropical moisture we've been discussing all week arrives today, contributing to the cooler temps and our rain activity beginning this afternoon. Showers will begin to cycle into coastal neighborhoods by this afternoon before decreasing early in the evening and then increasing again late into the overnight.

The most activity we'll see from this rain event will be Friday night into Saturday morning. Coastal portions of the area are under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 4) for Excessive rainfall today and tomorrow as heavy downpours are anticipated. The same parts of the Coastal Bend are under a marginal risk for flooding today and tomorrow.

Dry conditions and above-average heat return early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sun/cloud mix, afternoon t-storms

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered t-storms

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Saturday: Partly sunny, isolated to scattered storms

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

