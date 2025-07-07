WEEKEND FORECAST: Cloudy and oppressively humid holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Moderate heat risk over the holiday weekend
- A few light showers are possible
- Windy, risk of rip currents
Rain chances are not zero, but will stay low over the next couple of days as dry air remains in the low to mid-levels of the atmosphere. As with the sprinkles and very light showers on Friday, I don't think much rain will make it to the ground. You can still expect very muggy conditions. Expect highs to top out near-average in the low to middle 90s, with 'feels like' temps in the triple-digits. Heat risk will be moderate, especially along the coast. Plan to drink plenty of water! Saharan dust will make a quick exit on Sunday, but could return as early as Tuesday.
Mind the beach flags and swim with a buddy. Our risk of rip currents will be low, but the surf may still be dangerous.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Saturday: Early morning showers
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Saturday night: Decreasing clouds
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Sunday: Sun/cloud mix, less haze
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a safe holiday weekend!