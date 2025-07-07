WEEKEND FORECAST: Cloudy and oppressively humid holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

Moderate heat risk over the holiday weekend

A few light showers are possible

Windy, risk of rip currents

Rain chances are not zero, but will stay low over the next couple of days as dry air remains in the low to mid-levels of the atmosphere. As with the sprinkles and very light showers on Friday, I don't think much rain will make it to the ground. You can still expect very muggy conditions. Expect highs to top out near-average in the low to middle 90s, with 'feels like' temps in the triple-digits. Heat risk will be moderate, especially along the coast. Plan to drink plenty of water! Saharan dust will make a quick exit on Sunday, but could return as early as Tuesday.

Mind the beach flags and swim with a buddy. Our risk of rip currents will be low, but the surf may still be dangerous.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Saturday: Early morning showers

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Saturday night: Decreasing clouds

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Sunday: Sun/cloud mix, less haze

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a safe holiday weekend!