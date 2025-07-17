Wednesday's Forecast: Hot temperatures with breezy winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We are having quite the warm afternoon today. Thankfully, we have had some breezy winds to accompany the heat.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Hot temperatures all week

Saharan Dust exits Friday morning

Winds remain slightly gusty through the weekend

Most of our days this week have had many similarities including hot temperatures and breezy winds. On Tuesday, Saharan Dust re-entered the forecast but it is a lighter layer this week and will move past the Coastal Bend early Friday morning.

Rain chances are slim to none as well, therefore, you can expect a primarily dry week. We are still keeping an eye on the Gulf as a tropical wave continues to move west. With the surge in moisture, depending on its track, we could see an increase in surf heights, and maybe a shower. Stay tuned to the forecast for the latest details.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, windy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: S 15-20 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and windy

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy skies, windy

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great Wednesday!