Wednesday's Forecast: Hot temperatures with breezy winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We are having quite the warm afternoon today. Thankfully, we have had some breezy winds to accompany the heat.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Hot temperatures all week
  • Saharan Dust exits Friday morning
  • Winds remain slightly gusty through the weekend

Most of our days this week have had many similarities including hot temperatures and breezy winds. On Tuesday, Saharan Dust re-entered the forecast but it is a lighter layer this week and will move past the Coastal Bend early Friday morning.

Rain chances are slim to none as well, therefore, you can expect a primarily dry week. We are still keeping an eye on the Gulf as a tropical wave continues to move west. With the surge in moisture, depending on its track, we could see an increase in surf heights, and maybe a shower. Stay tuned to the forecast for the latest details.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, windy

Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: S 15-20 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and windy

Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy skies, windy

Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great Wednesday!

