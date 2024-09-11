Wednesday forecast: Sunshine returns for the remainder of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! This week, we prepared for tropical activity from Hurricane Francine, and although we did not get much rain from this system, we do have some weather alerts in place today through Thursday evening.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
For the remainder of the week, we return to sunshine after anticipating some tropical activity from Tropical Storm Francine, now Hurricane Francine. For our coastal communities, there are some weather alerts in place. A small craft advisory is in place through 7 p.m., as well as a coastal flood warning until Thursday 1 p.m., and a coastal flood advisory until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
With the tropics steering northeast of the Coastal Bend, we have sunshine until the weekend before rain chances return this weekend into early next week. Winds from the north will also keep us a bit breezy throughout the day and into the night.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, overcast in the morning
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: N 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies, light breeze
Temperature: Low 73ºF
Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny with light winds
Temperature: High 95°F
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Have a great Wednesday!