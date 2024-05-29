WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies and tame afternoon heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! A stormy start to our Wednesday morning made for a breezy and fresh start. The heat will return this afternoon.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Clouds clearing
- Triple-digit heat returns
- Heat alerts not expected today
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, not quite as hot
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Tonight: Warm and muggy, stray t-shower possible
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Thursday:
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Have a wonderful day!