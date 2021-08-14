Watch
Weak Upper Disturbance, Abundant Moisture, bring Scattered Showers/Storms

Clearing Skies Tonight, w/ Isolated Showers Sunday
FB Weather Watcher Lu Ann Kingsbury
Gulf Showers, Storms Move into Coastal Bend
Morning shower/storms in the Gulf - Photo By: FB Weather Watcher Lu Ann Kingsbury
Posted at 2:52 PM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 16:25:00-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Skies were partly to mostly cloudy over the Coastal Bend this afternoon as a weak tropical impulse brought scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures are below normal due to clouds and rain, with readings in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The weak disturbance moves inland overnight to lessen rain chances Sunday, but isolated showers and thunderstorms will persist with afternoon sea breezes through midweek.

Fair skies will prevail rest of the week and into the coming weekend as upper level high pressure builds across the region. Meanwhile, the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and regenerate to make landfall as a Tropical Storm near Pensacola Florida by late Monday. Tropical Storm Grace is nearing the Lesser Antilles and will pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico in several more days.

