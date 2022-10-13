Weak cold front induces scattered thunderstorms this afternoon; isolated storms expected again for Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak cold front over the Coastal Bend is bringing isolated to scattered thunderstorms today and Friday, and after a hot and dry Saturday, a strong cold front will bring more rain Sunday through Tuesday. Local areas north of Corpus Christi received over an inch of rain this afternoon, and similar but very isolated amounts may be expected on Friday. After a hot and dry Saturday, moisture pours back into the Coastal Bend from the Gulf of Mexico, setting up scattered thunderstorms for your Sunday. A strong cold front arrives early Monday and will bring rain totaling 1 to 3 inches before clearing out late Tuesday. Much cooler and drier air dominates the region by midweek. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s through Sunday will tumble to the 70s thereafter. Lows in the lower to middle 70s will dip into the 60s and 50s during the upcoming work week.

Tropical Storm Karl in the Bay of Campeche will move south and make landfall in Mexico. It poses no threat to the Lone Star State.

