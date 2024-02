Heavy rainfall expected across the Coastal Bend

Posted at 9:02 AM, Feb 16, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heavy rainfall expected Friday

Light rain, drizzle expected Saturday

Near-freezing temps Sunday morning CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST Today: Washout conditions, heavy rain at times

Temperature: high 68ºF

Winds: NE 5 to 15 mph Tonight: Less intense rain, breezy

Temperature: Low 48ºF

Winds: ENE 10 to 20 mph Saturday: Windy, drizzly, and cold

Temperature: High 52ºF

Winds: N 20 to 30 mph Stay dry and have a safe weekend!

