Wash, rinse, repeat: scattered rain continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

More rain: we love to see it! But by this weekend, you might be tired of the wet stuff that falls from the sky.

August has been generous with rainfall opportunities, and this is no exception on the last day of the month. Expect rain to return for Wednesday, but slightly less rain in comparison to Monday and Tuesday. This relative lull lasts until Friday, when very moist air returns to the Coastal Bend. By the end of the week, a cold front dips to east Texas and stalls out before it arrives in South Texas. The boundary will keep conditions ripe for showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall is in the forecast for this weekend through Labor Day Monday. Any holiday plans will be more enjoyable indoors.

As has been the case thus far, the rain will keep our afternoon high temperatures below average. This is especially true this weekend when our temps will be limited to the 80s.

Have a great evening!