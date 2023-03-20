After a cloudy, chilly end to winter, spring is officially here and temperatures will be warming up this week.

The clouds will stick around Monday night with low temperatures in the upper 50s inland to the low 60s at the coast with southeast winds at 8-15 mph.

Clouds will break up Tuesday afternoon as south-southeast winds increase to 20-25 mph, bringing temperatures up to near 80 Tuesday and mid 70s at the coast.

Wednesday and Thursday will be windy, partly sunny and warm with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s.

Strong winds are expected Thursday, from the south-southeast at 20-30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph.

There is a slight shower chance with a cold front which will move through Friday morning, shifting our winds to the northwest in the afternoon which will dry out the air and allow temperatures to climb as skies clear. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s due to the afternoon sunshine and drier air.

Winds will die down for the start of the weekend which looks great for getting outdoors. High temperatures will reach into the low to mid 80s this weekend inland to mid 70s coast with partly sunny skies. Winds will increase Sunday afternoon ahead of the next weak cold front which arrives Monday.