Warming up, then hold onto your Easter bonnets for your holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Stray showers expected Sunday and again Tuesday, but the main weather feature over the coming week will be strong onshore winds gusting over 40 mph Friday through Sunday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Little to no significant rainfall is expected through the middle of next week
- Strong onshore winds will gust in excess of 40 mph Friday and near 30 mph Saturday and Sunday
- Temperatures will gradually warm, with highs in the 80s to near 90
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Clear and cool
Temperature:
Low in the lower 50s
Winds:
East wind 4 to 8 mph, becoming southerly after midnight
Thursday:
Sunny and a bit warmer
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 15 mph
Friday:
Sunny and warm but very windy
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
South southeast 22 - 43 mph
Intense upper air disturbances will move across the Central Plains this weekend, too distant to give us rain but strong enough to induce annoyingly strong onshore winds.