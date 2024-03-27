Warming up, then hold onto your Easter bonnets for your holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Stray showers expected Sunday and again Tuesday, but the main weather feature over the coming week will be strong onshore winds gusting over 40 mph Friday through Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Little to no significant rainfall is expected through the middle of next week

Strong onshore winds will gust in excess of 40 mph Friday and near 30 mph Saturday and Sunday

Temperatures will gradually warm, with highs in the 80s to near 90

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Clear and cool

Temperature:

Low in the lower 50s

Winds:

East wind 4 to 8 mph, becoming southerly after midnight

Thursday:

Sunny and a bit warmer

Temperature:

High in the lower 80s

Winds:

Southeast 10 to 15 mph

Friday:

Sunny and warm but very windy

Temperature:

High in the lower 80s

Winds:

South southeast 22 - 43 mph

Intense upper air disturbances will move across the Central Plains this weekend, too distant to give us rain but strong enough to induce annoyingly strong onshore winds.