Warmer with a little rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A warm front will move through the area Thursday resulting in some rain and warmer temperatures followed by a weak cold front on Friday. The detailed forecast is below.

Tonight expect scattered light rain or drizzle, breezy and much milder with a low of 67.

Thursday expect a few showers in the morning windy and warmer with some afternoon sunshine and a high near 80.

Thursday night expect decreasing winds, mild and muggy, with low clouds and patchy fog and a low of 66.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers mainly near the coast with our weak afternoon cold front and a high of 77.

The weekend will be nice and warm for December with highs in the 70's and light winds.