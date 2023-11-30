Watch Now
Warmer with a little rain

Posted at 8:46 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 21:46:52-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A warm front will move through the area Thursday resulting in some rain and warmer temperatures followed by a weak cold front on Friday. The detailed forecast is below.

Tonight expect scattered light rain or drizzle, breezy and much milder with a low of 67.
Thursday expect a few showers in the morning windy and warmer with some afternoon sunshine and a high near 80.
Thursday night expect decreasing winds, mild and muggy, with low clouds and patchy fog and a low of 66.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers mainly near the coast with our weak afternoon cold front and a high of 77.
The weekend will be nice and warm for December with highs in the 70's and light winds.

