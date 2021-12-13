Warmer, humid and more wind this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What a whirlwind of weather conditions that we’ve experienced over the last 72 hours in South Texas!

We ended last week with record-high temperatures. And over the weekend we had a significant cool down with a few showers as a cold front moved through the region with lots of wind.

Today, we’ll start off still on the cool side, but humidity is on the way back up and we’ll begin to see a few light showers move into the area early in the day. Rainfall amounts will not amount to much, for some it will be just enough to dirty the vehicle.

We’ll see mainly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-70s this afternoon.

High pressure off to our east will usher in warmer and more humid air off the Gulf. And that will be our trend for the rest of the week. Look for high temperatures to max out in the low to mid-80s through Friday with winds gradually increasing to windy levels each day out of the southeast around 15-25 mph.

Our next big cold front will arrive just after midday on Saturday, and it will arrive with another significant cool down and some likely showers and storms. Average rainfall amounts for that event will hover around half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain. Some locations will push just more than an inch.

By Sunday afternoon, afternoon high temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 50s.

Today: Few light showers early in the day, mainly cloudy and cool…High: 73…Wind: ENE 7-14 mph.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, mild and humid with fog developing to dense levels…Low: 65…Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Warmer and breezy with partly cloudy skies…High: 80…Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Temperatures continue to climb, and winds increase to windy levels…High: 82…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph and gusting.

Thursday: Warm, windy and humid…High: 84…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Friday: Very warm, windy and humid under partly cloudy skies…High: 85…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Weekend Outlook: Cold front arrives Saturday midday with likely showers and storms along with windy northerly winds and much cooler air.

Have a great day!