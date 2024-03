Prev Next

Posted at 8:32 PM, Feb 29, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Thursday evening! WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cool tonight

Warmer Friday

More sunshine for the weekend CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST Tonight: Cloudy and cool

Temperature: Low 52ºF Winds: NE 10 to 15 mph Friday: Decreasing clouds and more sunshine! Temperature: High 70ºF Winds: ENE 10 to 15 mph Friday night: A few clouds, some patchy fog

Temperature: Low 56ºF

Winds: E 5 mph Have a great Fri-YAY!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.