Warm, humid and windy Mother's Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’ve enjoyed a few days of some gorgeous sunshine here in South Texas with some noticeably drier air. Even though we’ll end out the work week with another round of sunshine, the humidity will begin to creep back up as winds increase off the Gulf of Mexico and bring the stuffy air back inland.

Deepening low pressure to our northwest will increase winds over the weekend to windy levels, around 15-25 mph and gusting. This will result in more clouds, high heat indices pushing the triple digits for our inland communities, and also in a few spotty sprinkles mainly in the morning hours.

Our next opportunity for rainfall arrives by the middle of next week as a few boundary struggle to push into the Coastal Bend and results in some isolated to scattered showers in the area. Though a ways out, current forecast models indicated around a quarter to half inch of rain could be possible throughout the region. This precipitation would be very welcomefor areas still dealing with drought conditions.

Today: Few more clouds, still sunny, higher humidity and breezy…High: 84…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, not as cool…Low: 72…Wind: SSE 6-12 mph.

Saturday: Good mix of clouds and sunshine, windy and warmer…High: 86…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph and gusting.

Mother’s Day Sunday: More clouds, warm to hot, windy and humid…High: 90…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph and gusting.

Monday: Mainly cloudy, still hot, breezy and humid…High: 91…Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, few showers possible, breezy…High: 88…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Weak front nears and stalls in the region, isolated scattered showers…High: 82…Wind: ENE 10-15 mph.

Have a great weekend and Happy Mother’s Day to all the mom’s out there!