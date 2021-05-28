Warm, humid & a few isolated showers this Memorial Day Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our overall upper-level high-pressure system that has allowed us to somewhat dry out from last week’s big rains is beginning to lose its hold over the South Texas area and eventually will be shoved out of the region by the middle of next week.

That means that we’ll start to see a little bit more in the way of showers and storms coming back into the forecast.

Also, we’ll be keeping an eye on some, very weak, surface cold fronts that are north of us that will eventually stall in the area over the weekend. This will result in isolated showers in the area, but overall, the hot temperatures and humid conditions will rule the area.

The heaviest of the rainfall over the next 7-days is not focused in South Texas, like last week, but up in central and north Texas up around the Panhandle and the Concho River Valley where they could receive up to 3-7 inches of rainfall.

Here, we’ll average around a quarter to half-inch over the course of the next 7-days.

We’ll watch for a potential cluster of storms later tonight and early Saturday that may hold together coming from the northwest, but if they do not hold together, we’ll just remain cloudy and muggy.

Today: Mainly cloudy, humid, and very warm with a few stray showers…High: 87…Wind: ESE 10-20 miles per hour.

Tonight: Watching potential for storms from the northwest, some heavy rain may be possible…if storms do not hold together, it will just be mild and muggy…Low: 73…Wind: SE 5-10 miles per hour.

Saturday: Good mix of clouds and sun, very warm and muggy with isolated showers…High: 86…Wind: ESE 10-15 miles per hour.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy with isolated showers…High: 86…Wind: ESE 10-20 miles per hour.

Memorial Day Monday: More clouds, breezy and still warm and muggy…High: 87…Wind: SE 15-20 miles per hour.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, an increase in scattered showers, remaining warm & muggy…High: 87…Wind: SE 10-20 miles per hour.

Have a great day and thanks to all those who’ve served as we observe this Memorial Day Weekend!