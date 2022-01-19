Warm, breezy today; arctic cold front arrives late tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’ll continue to have a good tap of moisture streaming in off the Gulf of Mexico today which will help take temperatures well above seasonal average into the low to mid-80s on Wednesday afternoon. These numbers are running anywhere between 10-15 degrees above average.

All this comes before the arrival of a strong arctic cold front that will push into northern parts of the state today and arrive here in South Texas late tonight and early Thursday morning. The front will sweep through the entire area by about 2 a.m.

Frigid temperatures will take over the area for the next several days along with the potential for some rainfall as an overrunning pattern takes place with some extra moisture being thrown our way from the Pacific.

There is also an opportunity for a wintry mix of precipitation late Thursday and into Friday morning. The farther west you are, the more the mix will be with snow. And the closer you are to the coastline, the more of a freezing rain and wintry mix will be possible.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for nearly the entire Coastal Bend, minus along the immediate coast, from 9 p.m. Thursday until 12 p.m. Friday. This is for the potential for some significant ice accumulation. However, most locations may only see around a tenth of an inch accumulation of ice, favoring the inland areas.

A Freeze Watch is also in effect for the entire Coastal Bend, minus along the coast, from 9 p.m. Thursday until 12 p.m. Friday. This is for sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees. Wind chill values will bottom out in the upper teens to low 20s over the region as well.

Now is the time to protect sensitive vegetation, outdoor pets, and exposed/old piping.

We’ll top out in the low 80s today, but after today, we’ll only be in the 40s for Thursday and Friday with lows at or just below freezing by Friday and Saturday morning. We’ll get milder as we head into the weekend into next week.

Today: Partly cloudy, warm and breezy; strong cold front arrives late...High: 83...Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Arctic cold front arrives, some light rain, windy and very cold...Low: 41...Wind: N 15-30 mph with stronger gusts.

Thursday: Very cold, windy with wind chill values in the 20s; light rain increasing throughout the day...High: 45...Wind: N 15-30 mph with stronger gusts.

Friday: Early morning wintry mix and precipitation possible, light ice accumulations possible; Winter Storm Watch and Freeze Watches in effect. Light rain still in the area, but tapering off...USE CAUTION EARLY in the DAY on the early morning commute...High: 45...Wind: N 15-25 mph.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy to overcast, chilly and windy; light drizzle possible...High: 56...Wind: NE 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy to overcast, light to moderate rain, still chilly and cold...High: 54...Wind: N 15-25 mph.

Monday: Mainly cloudy and milder, but still chilly and breezy with light to moderate rain in the area...High: 58..Wind: N 10-20 mph.

Have a great day and be prepared for the cold! Protect those pets and outdoor vegetation!