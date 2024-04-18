Watch Now
Warm, breezy and humid through the work week, but rain chances increase to dampen your weekend

Ocean Drive eastbound at Oso Bay
Bill Alexander
Maybe in January, but heat indices near 100 are expected the next few afternoons.
Posted at 8:19 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 21:19:21-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Above normal temperatures and humidity will persist through most of the weekend while a series of disturbances bring rain chances, especially this weekend and again next Wednesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Windy onshore flow will mean warm and humid conditions with heat indices of 94-100 degrees through Saturday
  • Expect isolated thunderstorms in the Brush Country this next couple of evenings
  • A cold front and associated disturbance will bring more significant rain chances area wide Saturday night and early Sunday
  • Additional scattered thunderstorms will visit the area next Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the middle 70s
Winds:
East southeast 13 to 21 mph

Thursday:
Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy, windy and humid in the afternoon
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Southeast 16 to 28 mph

Friday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and humid
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 24 mph

Rainfall may total in excess of 1.5 inches over western and northwestern parts of the Coastal Bend this weekend, and a few showers/storms may impact coastal activities as well.

