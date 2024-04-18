Warm, breezy and humid through the work week, but rain chances increase to dampen your weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Above normal temperatures and humidity will persist through most of the weekend while a series of disturbances bring rain chances, especially this weekend and again next Wednesday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Windy onshore flow will mean warm and humid conditions with heat indices of 94-100 degrees through Saturday
- Expect isolated thunderstorms in the Brush Country this next couple of evenings
- A cold front and associated disturbance will bring more significant rain chances area wide Saturday night and early Sunday
- Additional scattered thunderstorms will visit the area next Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the middle 70s
Winds:
East southeast 13 to 21 mph
Thursday:
Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy, windy and humid in the afternoon
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Southeast 16 to 28 mph
Friday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and humid
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 24 mph
Rainfall may total in excess of 1.5 inches over western and northwestern parts of the Coastal Bend this weekend, and a few showers/storms may impact coastal activities as well.