Warm, breezy and humid through the work week, but rain chances increase to dampen your weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Above normal temperatures and humidity will persist through most of the weekend while a series of disturbances bring rain chances, especially this weekend and again next Wednesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Windy onshore flow will mean warm and humid conditions with heat indices of 94-100 degrees through Saturday

Expect isolated thunderstorms in the Brush Country this next couple of evenings

A cold front and associated disturbance will bring more significant rain chances area wide Saturday night and early Sunday

Additional scattered thunderstorms will visit the area next Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the middle 70s

Winds:

East southeast 13 to 21 mph

Thursday:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy, windy and humid in the afternoon

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

Southeast 16 to 28 mph

Friday:

Partly cloudy, breezy and humid

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

Southeast 13 to 24 mph

Rainfall may total in excess of 1.5 inches over western and northwestern parts of the Coastal Bend this weekend, and a few showers/storms may impact coastal activities as well.