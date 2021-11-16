Warm and windy through Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Temperatures will continue to stay above average, in the low to mid-80s, over the course of the next 48 hours across the Coastal Bend.

These conditions will be the direct result of our next weather maker, a cold front that is taking shape and moving southward in the Pacific Northwest.

We have high pressure that is anchored in the Gulf of Mexico and our winds will be ramping up today as our pressure gradient tightens and we’ll see winds sustained around 15-25 mph with gusts approaching 35 mph or more.

With that extra wind in the area, boaters and mariners are urged to use caution on the Gulf waters. Our temperatures will also rise along with the humidity.

Some of our inland communities will be getting close to 90 degrees by this afternoon and tomorrow as well.

We'll have sunny, very warm, humid and windy conditions today and tomorrow and then the cold front will begin to push into the Coastal Bend early Thursday morning until about midday. The front will bring a strong northerly wind, cooler and drier air and a shot of some scattered showers.

Rainfall amounts will not be much and only average around a quarter of an inch.

Thursday and Friday highs will be in the 70s with lots of afternoon sunshine.

By the weekend, the humidity will return, along with a southeasterly wind, and afternoon highs will be back in the low to mid-80s.

The next front will look to push through early next week with only an isolated rainfall chance.

Today: Mainly sunny, very warm, humid and windy…High: 85…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, humid and mild…Low: 64…Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, very warm, humid and windy…High: 87…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Thursday: Cold front arrives in the morning through midday with scattered showers, cooler and drier air filters in and it will be mainly cloudy with some late afternoon sunshine…High: 72…Wind: NNE 15-25 mph.

Friday: Mainly sunny, cooler and dry…High: 70…Wind: ENE 10-15 mph.

Weekend Outlook: Humidity returns, mainly sunny to partly cloudy, warm…Highs: 80s.

Have a great day!