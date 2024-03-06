Warm and humid tonight through Thursday night, but fog will be limited; watch for fire danger on Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Warming Gulf water and gusty winds will limit sea fog tonight, then showers crop up Thursday and Friday ahead of a cold front. Strong winds and dry air will elevate fire danger for your Saturday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Warmer Gulf waters and stronger winds will limit for tonight and early Thursday
- Stray to isolated showers Thursday and Friday ahead of a midday cold front
- Much drier air and very strong winds elevate fire danger on Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and mild with patchy fog
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
Southeast 8 to 14 mph
Thursday:
Mostly cloudy and breezy with stray showers
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast wind 11 ti 21 mph
Friday:
Mostly cloudy with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, shifting to northwest in the afternoon
Following the cold front, very strong winds will mean enhanced fire danger Saturday, but mild and fair conditions will follow early next week.