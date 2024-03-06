Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm and humid tonight through Thursday night, but fog will be limited; watch for fire danger on Saturday

Scattered thunderstorms in South Texas - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Lisa Mejia Torres
FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Lisa Mejia Torres
Scattered showers today will become isolated tonight and Saturday.
Scattered thunderstorms in South Texas - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Lisa Mejia Torres
Posted at 4:05 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 17:05:43-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Warming Gulf water and gusty winds will limit sea fog tonight, then showers crop up Thursday and Friday ahead of a cold front. Strong winds and dry air will elevate fire danger for your Saturday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Warmer Gulf waters and stronger winds will limit for tonight and early Thursday
  • Stray to isolated showers Thursday and Friday ahead of a midday cold front
  • Much drier air and very strong winds elevate fire danger on Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and mild with patchy fog
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
Southeast 8 to 14 mph

Thursday:
Mostly cloudy and breezy with stray showers
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast wind 11 ti 21 mph

Friday:
Mostly cloudy with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, shifting to northwest in the afternoon

Following the cold front, very strong winds will mean enhanced fire danger Saturday, but mild and fair conditions will follow early next week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019