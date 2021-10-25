Warm and humid today, but a cold front is coming

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The start of the work week will begin with our typical high humidity and warm temperatures for the early morning risers on Monday.

There are some changes headed into the South Texas area that come in the form of a cold front by the middle of the week. In the meantime, we’ll have to be dealing with muggy conditions and above normal temperatures.

In addition, there is plenty of morning fog this morning and going into tomorrow morning as well. We’ll see visibility levels drop below a mile for many locations. Commuters should reduce their speed limits, utilize low-beam headlights and allow adequate space between themselves and the vehicle in front of them when in dense fog conditions.

We’ll have a good mix of clouds and sun today with afternoon highs shooting toward the low 90s here in Corpus Christi. Our inland communities from George West to Alice, and towards Premont and Falfurrias will experience the low to mid-90s. Heat indices in these locations may reach the triple digits so be sure to stay cool and hydrated if working outdoors.

Winds will begin increasing out of the southeast to windy levels on Tuesday as isolated showers and storms begin to build ahead of a moderately strong cold front that is forecast to arrive around midday Wednesday.

We could see a few more isolated showers and storms as the frontal boundary pushes into the region, but most of the rain will be favored out in the Gulf and to our northeast.

Windy, cooler and drier air will filter in behind the front. Be sure to tie down those Halloween decorations as northwesterly winds will be sustained around 15-30 mph.

For Thursday and into the end of the week and early weekend, we’ll have lots of sunshine with drier air which will lead to cool/chilly mornings and warm and seasonal afternoon temperatures. Winds will begin to relax on Saturday.

Today: Very warm/hot, humid, with a good mix of clouds and sun…High: 90…Wind: ESE 7-14 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, muggy and mild with patchy dense fog developing…Low: 74…Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Increasing southerly winds, mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers and storms developing, warm…High: 88…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph and gusting.

Wednesday: Transition day with cold front arriving around midday; warm, humid and windy prior to front with isolated thunderstorms; then turning sunny, cooler and drier as front passes…High: 91…Wind: NW 15-25 mph and gusting.

Thursday: Cool morning; sunny, dry and nice afternoon…High: 84…Wind: NNW 15-20 mph.

Friday: Cool morning; sunny, dry and nice afternoon; still breezy…High: 81…Wind: NNW 10-20 mph.

Weekend Outlook: Mainly sunny with humidity slowly rising…High’s: mid-80s…Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

Have a great day!