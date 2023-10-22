Warm and Cloudy

CORPUS CHRISTI — Good evening!

Temperatures remain to be above average as we had a high temperature of 92 degrees this afternoon. We saw a bit of cloud cover during the afternoon and cloudy conditions will continue to build this evening. Our low tonight will be 70 degrees.

Tomorrow, temperatures will be a bit cooler thanks to the extra cloud cover. Our forecast high is 89 degrees so great conditions to be out and about and maybe attend the Jazz Festival!

Rain returns to the forecast next week and throughout the work week due to moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Norma after the system made landfall in the Baja peninsula. While rainfall totals look to be modest, we can use any drop of rain here in the Coastal Bend with our rainfall deficit currently standing just below four inches.

