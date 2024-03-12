Watch Now
Warm and breezy this work week, but storms gather for the upcoming weekend

Humid Gulf air continues to flow into the Coastal Bend this week, bring wind and warm conditions, but a large storm system in the southwestern U.S. will mean thunderstorm chances for the weekend.
Bo Evans
Posted at 5:52 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 18:52:29-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid conditions prevail through the work week, but plan on a wet and stormy weekend.

WHAT YOU NEEDD TO KNOW

  • Above normal temperatures and strong southerly winds will persist through Friday
  • A major Southwestern U.S. storm system will increase our rain chances this weekend
  • Significant rainfall from thunderstorms is possible both Saturday and Sunday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and breezy with patchy early morning fog
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
South southeast 10 to 20 mph

Wednesday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South 12 to 23 mph

Thursday:
Mostly cloudy, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
South southeast 16 to 31 mph

Beach conditions will be good, with daytime temperatures in the 70s. Water temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

