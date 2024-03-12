Warm and breezy this work week, but storms gather for the upcoming weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid conditions prevail through the work week, but plan on a wet and stormy weekend.
WHAT YOU NEEDD TO KNOW
- Above normal temperatures and strong southerly winds will persist through Friday
- A major Southwestern U.S. storm system will increase our rain chances this weekend
- Significant rainfall from thunderstorms is possible both Saturday and Sunday.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and breezy with patchy early morning fog
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
South southeast 10 to 20 mph
Wednesday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South 12 to 23 mph
Thursday:
Mostly cloudy, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
South southeast 16 to 31 mph
Beach conditions will be good, with daytime temperatures in the 70s. Water temperatures will be in the upper 60s.