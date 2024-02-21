Very windy tonight and warm Thursday, then breezy and mild Friday through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Winds tonight will gust near 40 mph, then settle down Thursday ahead of a Thursday night cold front promising fair, dry and mild conditions for the weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Quite windy tonight but calmer Thursday

Cold front Thursday night brings no rain but slightly cooler and drier air for the weekend

Warmer and more humid by early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and windy but mild

Temperature:

Low in the middle 60s

Winds:

South 20 to 38 mph

Thursday:

Mostly sunny and warm

Temperature:

High in the lower 80s

Winds:

South 4 to 8 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon

Friday:

Sunny, windy and mild

Temperature:

High in the upper 70s

Winds:

North 16 to 30 mph

Spring has sprung over the Coastal Bend, but spring showers are not in the forecast...at least not yet.