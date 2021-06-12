Upper-level high pressure generate more heat, humidity through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While upper-level high pressure compresses the atmosphere over northern Mexico and West Texas, keeping things hot and dry, deep in the tropics, new activity is brewing.

Several disturbances are organizing in the Eastern Pacific, but it is another, in the Bay of Campeche, that deserves our attention.

The upper-level high is bringing triple-digit temperatures to West and Southwest Texas, but it is triple-digit heat indices that beleaguer the Coastal Bend.

The hot and humid regime will persist here through midweek, with highs in the lower-to-middle 90s.

The area of low pressure now in the Bay of Campeche is forecast to drift generally to the north over the next several days.

The National Hurricane Center gives this system a 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm by late next week.

Models currently do not have a good handle on where this system will go, so our forecast after Wednesday is uncertain.

We will keep you advised as more information emerges.