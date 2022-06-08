Unrelenting heat continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

Our weather pattern is locking into a rather hot and dry stretch. High pressure looms overhead, so that means a persistent stretch of sunny days awaits us here in the Coastal Bend.

Usually, when high pressure sits over our area, we call it a "heat dome"— and for good reason! High pressure makes for downward moving air. This leads to clear skies and hot temperatures as the air continually sinks and heats under compression. For this reason, each of the next few days will be hotter than the previous. By this weekend, our actual air temperatures will approach the upper 90s in Corpus Christi, and well into the low 100s for inland communities. Heat index values will soar to dangerous levels, in the 110s by the end of this week and Heat Advisories will likely be needed across much of our area. Take care to beat the heat! Take frequent breaks in the air conditioning, drink plenty of water, and avoid the hottest part of the day.

With no rain in sight for us, you'll have to water your own lawn this week. Not great news, considering our worsening drought conditions. This dry pattern looks to stay over the Coastal Bend for the next week at the very least.