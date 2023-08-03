Under fair skies, dangerous heat and humidity expected through most of next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The weak disturbance that brought stray coastal showers on Thursday has moved away from South Texas, leaving the Coastal Bend dominated by upper-air high pressure for the next week, at least. That means mornings in the upper 70s to lower 80s followed by searing and heat stifling humidity each afternoon. Expect mid-afternoon temperatures around 100 degrees, along with heat index values of between 111 and 118 degrees. A sea breeze will help ease the oppressive conditions by late afternoon, but not by much.

The dome of upper-level high pressure is forecast to shift westward into Sonora, Mexico by early next week, but its influence on South Texas will remain intact. Even more Gulf moisture will be on tap by that time to lift the heat index to life-threatening levels, so Excessive Heat Warnings are likely to be posted by Sunday. Meantime, Heat Advisories will be issued for heat indices of between 111 and 114 degrees.

The Tropical Atlantic Basin is now quiet, but the Eastern Pacific is very active. Hurricane Dora peaked early today as a Category 4 storm and remains a major hurricane as it progresses westward through the open waters of the Eastern Pacific. While Dora is no threat to North America, another disturbance just off the southwestern coast of Mexico is a different story. This system will become a tropical depression by this weekend and likely at least a tropical storm as it brushes the Mexican coastline early next week. Its effect on the Coastal Bend likely will be negligible, but we will keep you informed.

