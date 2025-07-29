Tuesday's Forecast: Hot and dry this afternoon, cooling down overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! Hot temperatures are here to stay in the forecast this week. We hit a record this morning at Corpus Christi International Airport for the lowest temperature recorded on this day at 68ºF. The previous record was 71ºF in 2014.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

This week, we will gradually warm up to the upper 90s here in Corpus Christi with our more inland neighbors hitting triple digits. Feels-like temperatures will also be in the triple digits for our warmest part of the day, which ranges between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Little to no rain chances this week as high pressure dominates the forecast with mostly sunny days and clear skies. Today, we have a dip in humidity as we are drier than normal, but towards the end of the week, humidity values increase.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with lighter winds

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Have a great Tuesday!