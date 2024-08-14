Tuesday packs another punch with hot temperatures, heat alerts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon Coastal Bend! We have another heat advisory in place until 7 p.m. This includes a large portion of our coastal communities including Aransas, Nueces, Refugio, and San Patricio.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

High pressure continues to dominate southeast Texas giving us hotter weather, less rain opportunity, and drier air. This will continue for the rest of the week into next week.

We do have an opportunity to see a couple of stray showers this afternoon from a sea breeze with winds blowing from the southeast.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, slight stray showers possible in the afternoon

Temperature: High 95°F

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with partly cloudy skies

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 7-15 mph

Have a great Tuesday!