Tuesday packs another punch with hot temperatures, heat alerts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon Coastal Bend! We have another heat advisory in place until 7 p.m. This includes a large portion of our coastal communities including Aransas, Nueces, Refugio, and San Patricio.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
High pressure continues to dominate southeast Texas giving us hotter weather, less rain opportunity, and drier air. This will continue for the rest of the week into next week.
We do have an opportunity to see a couple of stray showers this afternoon from a sea breeze with winds blowing from the southeast.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, slight stray showers possible in the afternoon
Temperature: High 95°F
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with partly cloudy skies
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 7-15 mph
Have a great Tuesday!