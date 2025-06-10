TUESDAY FORECAST: Hot and muggy this afternoon with a chance of rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- 'Feels like' temps near 110ºF
- Showers possible today
- Heavy rainfall Wednesday & Thursday
Much-needed rainfall will return to the Coastal Bend, but first— heat. Hot and humid conditions continue with Tuesday afternoon highs reaching the mid-90s again. 'Feels like' temps will near 110ºF this afternoon, putting many neighborhoods on the verge of heat alerts. There is hope for an isolated afternoon shower to offer temporary relief from the heat; regardless of any Tuesday rain, it will still be a long afternoon of hot temps.
As a wetter weather pattern moves into the forecast on Wednesday, heavy rain is expected. This phrase sums it up best: "heavy rain is expected at times, but not all the time". Showers and thunderstorms will be intermittent, but rainfall rates will be high and torrential downpours are likely. Accumulations could range from 1-3 inches as we head toward the weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Humid with isolated showers
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Tonight: Cloudy, a few showers
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Scattered showers, heavy rain at times
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Have a terrific day!