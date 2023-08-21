Tropical disturbance bearing down on southern Coastal Bend tonight/Tuesday; expect heavy rain and wind.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tropical system will move through the area tonight and Tuesday accompanied by heavy rainfall and strong winds, then upper air high pressure returns excessive heat and humidity to the region for the rest of the week and through the weekend. Tropical Disturbance 91L likely will become a tropical depression or a tropical storm before making landfall south of Corpus Christi early Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. Accordingly, a Tropical Storm Watch may be issued by the National Hurricane Center for the South Texas coast later today. The main threats will be excessive rainfall (even though extended drought has left the ground very dry), along with gale force wind over the coastal waters. Mariners and coastal dwellers can expect rough bays, seas of 11 to 14 feet and high rip current risks. Wind likely will gust over 40 mph Tuesday morning as the system makes landfall. Obviously, we will keep you updated on the latest developments.

Thereafter, upper level high pressure builds southward over the region and returns excessive heat. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s Tuesday and Wednesday to surge at or above 100 degrees from Thursday through early next week. While another tropical disturbance will glide through Deep South Texas over the weekend, its only impact here will be isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Elsewhere in the tropical Atlantic Basin, three named tropical storms (Emily, Franklin and Gert) will remain well removed from the Gulf of Mexico and have no impact on the Coastal Bend.