TRANQUIL TONIGHT: Expect rain, then hazy skies in the forecast on Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Isolated afternoon showers Wednesday
- Saharan Dust returns Wednesday
- Shower activity returns this weekend
The last of today's showers will taper off around 9 p.m. With a "wrinkle" of low pressure parked near the Coastal Bend, another round of t-showers can be expected on Wednesday. This round of rain will be isolated and will bring brief, heavy downpours. Rain chances will fade as Saharan dust returns — that timing is a bit later than expected with the dust now set arrive during the afternoon.
This batch of dust will be especially dense on Thursday. Expect very hazy skies and limit time outdoors if you have respiratory sensitivities. Air quality will be a concern on Thursday. once the Saharan dust makes an exit on Friday, rain chances will return with widely scattered showers possible this weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Overnight: Mostly cloudy, humid
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Afternoon showers with widespread haze
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Wednesday night: A few clouds, hazy, a bit cooler
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Have a good evening!