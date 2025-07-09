Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TRANQUIL TONIGHT: Expect rain, then hazy skies in the forecast on Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Isolated afternoon showers Wednesday
  • Saharan Dust returns Wednesday
  • Shower activity returns this weekend

The last of today's showers will taper off around 9 p.m. With a "wrinkle" of low pressure parked near the Coastal Bend, another round of t-showers can be expected on Wednesday. This round of rain will be isolated and will bring brief, heavy downpours. Rain chances will fade as Saharan dust returns — that timing is a bit later than expected with the dust now set arrive during the afternoon.

Saharan Dust forecast as of 7-8-2025
This batch of dust will be especially dense on Thursday. Expect very hazy skies and limit time outdoors if you have respiratory sensitivities. Air quality will be a concern on Thursday. once the Saharan dust makes an exit on Friday, rain chances will return with widely scattered showers possible this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Overnight: Mostly cloudy, humid
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Afternoon showers with widespread haze
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Wednesday night: A few clouds, hazy, a bit cooler
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Have a good evening!

