TRANQUIL TONIGHT: Expect rain, then hazy skies in the forecast on Wednesday

Isolated afternoon showers Wednesday

Saharan Dust returns Wednesday

Shower activity returns this weekend

The last of today's showers will taper off around 9 p.m. With a "wrinkle" of low pressure parked near the Coastal Bend, another round of t-showers can be expected on Wednesday. This round of rain will be isolated and will bring brief, heavy downpours. Rain chances will fade as Saharan dust returns — that timing is a bit later than expected with the dust now set arrive during the afternoon.

KRIS 6 Weather Saharan Dust forecast as of 7-8-2025

This batch of dust will be especially dense on Thursday. Expect very hazy skies and limit time outdoors if you have respiratory sensitivities. Air quality will be a concern on Thursday. once the Saharan dust makes an exit on Friday, rain chances will return with widely scattered showers possible this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, humid

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Afternoon showers with widespread haze

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Wednesday night: A few clouds, hazy, a bit cooler

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Have a good evening!