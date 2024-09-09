Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Watch in effect for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! We're still enjoying the Fall like weather. Over in the tropics, Tropical storm Francine is stirring and strengthening.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Tropical Storm Watch is in effect Coastal counties across the Coastal Bend

Coastal Flood Advisory for coastal neighborhoods in effect until Tuesday 7 p.m.

Small craft Advisory in effect until Tuesday 7 p.m.

Cool and breezy conditions remain in forecast keeping the weather feeling like "Fall." The skies will be cloudy heading into the evening and with showers moving in late. After a nice break, humidity will begin to return tomorrow but temperatures will stay below average with feels like temps below 100°.

Jumping into the Tropics: Francine is strengthening as a tropical storm and is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane late Tuesday and to make landfall at the Louisiana Coast Wednesday into Thursday. For us at home, we are currently under Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for counties along the coast in Coastal Bend Based on much the system intensifies will decrease our rain chances. For more info about Francine check out our Hurricane Blog - Tracking Francine.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy with late showers

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, showers and t-storms

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: NE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tuesday Night: Mostly Cloudy and showers

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph

Have a good evening!