Watch
Weather

Actions

Torrential Rain, Flooding Drenches Coastal Bend this Afternoon

Flash Flash Flood Watch through Tonight
items.[0].image.alt
Andrew Christiansen
More Than Five Inches of Rain Has Caused Flooding in the Coastal Bend
Tierra Grande flooding.PNG
Posted at 3:10 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 16:10:58-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —A potential upper level disturbance is rotating waves of instability through South Texas and inducing periods of heavy rainfall. The repeated rainfall is bringing flash flooding and river flooding to the region, and conditions will not improve much through the weekend. A cold front Sunday night ends the rain, with fair skies prevailing next week. Clouds and precipitation will keep highs in the middle to upper 80s through the weekend, and the much drier air next week will heat to around 90. Expect lows in the middle 70s through the weekend to drop into the 60s with much lower humidity next week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019