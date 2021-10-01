Torrential Rain, Flooding Drenches Coastal Bend this Afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —A potential upper level disturbance is rotating waves of instability through South Texas and inducing periods of heavy rainfall. The repeated rainfall is bringing flash flooding and river flooding to the region, and conditions will not improve much through the weekend. A cold front Sunday night ends the rain, with fair skies prevailing next week. Clouds and precipitation will keep highs in the middle to upper 80s through the weekend, and the much drier air next week will heat to around 90. Expect lows in the middle 70s through the weekend to drop into the 60s with much lower humidity next week.