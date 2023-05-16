Torrential rain douses downtown Corpus Christi, Portland midday. Generally fair Wednesday through weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Copious Gulf moisture and an upper-level disturbance induced scattered thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall today, but that will be the last significant rainfall through the weekend. A Flash Flood Warning was posted for the area including downtown Corpus Christi and Portland through the noon hour, where street flooding was widespread. By tonight, showers and thunderstorms will begin to diminish, and only isolated showers are expected for your Wednesday afternoon. Upper-level high pressure will dominate the weather picture for the rest of the week and through the upcoming weekend. Under fair skies, expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90, with heat indices of between 95 and 105 degrees. Overnight readings will dip into the lower 70s. Another upper-level disturbance approaches the region later in the weekend, with isolated showers and thunderstorms returning to the area Sunday and Monday.

