We've had a spectacular weather day here in the the Coastal Bend.

We've got one more chilly morning as we head into Wednesday, but our temperatures will rebound by afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

The warming trend continues as highs soar into the 80s by the the holiday weekend.

No meaningful rain is in the forecast for the rest of the year, but some long-range models suggest a stray coastal shower could be possible next Tuesday.

Have a great evening!