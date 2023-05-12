Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

The May Monsoon is about to begin

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0511
mixclouds&sun4816ct.JPG
Posted at 8:16 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 22:28:17-04

A series of upper level disturbances arriving from the west will produce periods of heavy rain beginning late Friday night and lasting into Wednesday of next week.

Tonight will be muggy, warm, sticky, and hazy with a low of 78.
Friday expect mostly cloudy skies with some hazy afternoon sunshine, rather breezy and very warm with a high of 88.
Friday night showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rain and wind arrive from the west, and a rain cooled low of 71.
Saturday showers and thunderstorms likely, with some flood producing rains in low lying areas not near as warm with a high of only 79.
Saturday night and Mothers Day we will have more rain but overall, not as heavy, and becoming more scattered (less rain coverage) with a low of 69 and a high of 81 on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019